Angels Extend Nevin's Contract

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight season. Nevin was promoted from third-base coach when Joe Maddon was fired in June with the Angels mired in what became a club-record 14-game losing streak. Los Angeles has gone 46-59 under the 51-year-old Nevin entering Wednesday’s series finale at Oakand.

