56 gambling machines and $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during raids at Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store.

Four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board.

“We’ve seen an increasing number of complaints about alleged illegal gambling, and we appreciate the help received from citizens who call our tip line at 888-314-2682,” said Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director. “The MGCB works closely with local law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged illegal gambling locations, which do not provide the protections associated with legal, regulated gaming and can bring unwanted crime to neighborhoods.”

The investigations targeted alleged illegal gambling at gas stations located at the following locations:

25845 Eight Mile Road, Redford Township

8808 Pelham Road, Taylor

19350 Ecorse Road, Allen Park

5542 Fenton Road, Mundy Township

Machines seized from the Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park gas stations on Wednesday included one slot-style gaming machine and two so-called “coin pushers”. When using a coin-pusher machine, a player deposits quarters, taking a chance on quarters and/or paper currency getting pushed off the front edge of the game’s platform into a tray where the player can collect them.

The machine owner also receives cash from coins the machine collects. State officials seized $3,295 from inside the coin-pusher machines and $290 from inside the slot-style gaming machine.

The Mundy Township storefront allegedly offered customers opportunities to play casino-style games in conjunction with a purchase of overpriced snacks and merchandise. Customers allegedly received so-called “promotional” gameplay by making purchases and received cash awards for winning. A total of $9,141 in alleged gaming-related cash was seized when search warrants were executed at the Mundy Township storefront on Sept. 29.

The Allen Park Police Department, Redford Township Police Department, and Michigan State Police assisted with executing the search warrants.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.