$2 Million Offered So Far For Judge Home Run Ball

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, as...
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff, left, and umpire Randy Rosenberg, rear, look on in the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied. Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions

Latest News

Ukraine Hoping to Land Future World Cup
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster...
Phil Mickelson Joins Extra Golf Tour
Baseball
Baseball Playoffs Begin Friday
Baseball
Angels Extend Nevin’s Contract