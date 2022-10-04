Woods Involved in Ryder Cup?

Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Friday July 15, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)(Peter Morrison | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROME (AP) - Whether Tiger Woods makes it to Italy or not for next year’s Ryder Cup, he’ll be an integral member of the U.S. team. Captain Zach Johnson says at the year-to-go ceremonies in Rome that “given who he is and what he’s all about, I can tell you right now, I don’t know if he’ll be here next year, but he’ll be a part of this team in some capacity.” Woods was a player on eight Ryder Cup teams and a vice captain in 2018. But he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles. Next year’s event will be held on the hilly Marco Simone course outside Rome.

