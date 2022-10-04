Who Gets 2030 World Cup?

(Pexels)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GENEVA (AP) - Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project tells The Associated Press that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The bid is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made public. Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko confirmed to the AP he will go to Switzerland for the announcement but he declined to confirm details of the project.

