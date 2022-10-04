Studio 10 Tidbit: National Golf Lover’s Day
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s National Golf Lover’s Day.
Michigan is in the Top 5 in the country for number of public golf courses, with more than 650 greens spanning throughout the lower and upper peninsulas.
That’s this weeks Studio 10 Tidbit that’s for sure a hole in one.
