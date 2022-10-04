Studio 10 Tidbit: National Golf Lover’s Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s National Golf Lover’s Day.

Michigan is in the Top 5 in the country for number of public golf courses, with more than 650 greens spanning throughout the lower and upper peninsulas.

That’s this weeks Studio 10 Tidbit that’s for sure a hole in one.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone with Michigan State Police moves toward a residence where an officer-involved shooting...
1 killed in Lansing police shooting
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
Lansing community members take action against guns
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Surveillance cameras captured an altercation between a teen and an off-duty police officer on...
Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges

Latest News

Fireworks has All Your Fall and Spooky Decorating Needs
Fireworks has All Your Fall and Spooky Decorating Needs
Foosball
8-Time-World Foosball Champ hosts high prize tournament
Studio 10 Presents: 8-Time-World Foosball Champ hosts high prize tournament
Johnson's Workbench
Johnson's Workbench has Been Supplying Lives of a Century