Pickett To Start At Quarterback For Steelers

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett drops back to...
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett drops back to pass against Syracuse during an NCAA football game in Pittsburgh. Pickett and the Panthers face Notre Dame this week. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Kenny Pickett era is officially underway in Pittsburgh. The rookie quarterback will make his first career start when the Steelers visit Buffalo. Pickett was the 20th overall pick in the draft. He made his regular-season debut in the second half of a 24-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Pickett ran for two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions, including a pick late in the fourth quarter that set up New York’s game-winning drive. Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky, who was signed in the offseason but benched against the Jets as coach Mike Tomlin looked for a spark.

