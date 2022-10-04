LIVE: Officer involved shooting shuts down Lansing streets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say an officer-involved shooting has shut down streets.

According to police, the shooting happened on Buffalo Street between W Malcolm X St and Olds Ave. Because the area is an active crime scene, police are asking people to avoid the area.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

