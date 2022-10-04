LIVE: Officer involved shooting shuts down Lansing streets

By Krystle Holleman and Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say an officer-involved shooting has shut down streets.

According to police, the shooting happened on Buffalo Street between W Malcolm X St and Olds Ave. Because the area is an active crime scene, police are asking people to avoid the area.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
Lansing community members take action against guns
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Surveillance cameras captured an altercation between a teen and an off-duty police officer on...
Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Latest News

$3M in grants to support mental health services in underserved Michigan areas
Lansing School District
Lansing School District to receive $14.9M grant
Sunshine Continues Today
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions