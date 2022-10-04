NFL Still Struggling With Concussion Issues

-The NFL isn’t passing the eye test on head injuries. Tua Tagovailoa’s horrifying concussion came on Thursday night in Cincinnati four days after he came up wobbly after appearing to his his head on the ground on a hit against the Bills. The Dolphins said he injured his back and never exhibited signs of a concussion before he got hurt against the Bengals. Likewise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers say tight end Cameron Brate complained only of a shoulder injury after getting concussed Sunday night against the Chiefs. They say Brate began experiencing concussion symptoms at halftime after re-entering the game.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.