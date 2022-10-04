NFL Still Struggling With Concussion Issues

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-The NFL isn’t passing the eye test on head injuries. Tua Tagovailoa’s horrifying concussion came on Thursday night in Cincinnati four days after he came up wobbly after appearing to his his head on the ground on a hit against the Bills. The Dolphins said he injured his back and never exhibited signs of a concussion before he got hurt against the Bengals. Likewise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers say tight end Cameron Brate complained only of a shoulder injury after getting concussed Sunday night against the Chiefs. They say Brate began experiencing concussion symptoms at halftime after re-entering the game.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
Lansing community members take action against guns
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Surveillance cameras captured an altercation between a teen and an off-duty police officer on...
Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges

Latest News

Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Woods Involved in Ryder Cup?
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett drops back to...
Pickett To Start At Quarterback For Steelers
Mavericks take down Oklahoma Baptist 3-0.
Controversial New Law in Oklahoma
Who Gets 2030 World Cup?