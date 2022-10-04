In My View: Will MSU beat Ohio State?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2015 and if the Spartans are going to end that streak this Saturday they MUST play better than what they have displayed the past three weeks.

I don’t predict them to win but I’ll bet just on effort alone they’ll hang in there—I’ll be surprised if they don’t make a maximum effort, but then again if they get blown out will anyone around these parts be all that surprised?

More: In My View

