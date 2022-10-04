Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing has an open date

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coming after an announcement earlier this year, Raising Cane’s first Michigan restaurant has an opening date in East Lansing.

Back story: Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing in October

The restaurant will host a soft opening event on Oct. 17, when crew members can invite friends and family. Local community partners will also get a preview before the restaurant’s official opening. Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 and twenty customers have a chance to win “Free Cane’s for a Year,” with more information to be released soon.

The restaurant’s regular hours will be Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

The restaurant is located at 301 E. Grand River Avenue.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.