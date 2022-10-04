Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing has an open date
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced a fall opening date.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coming after an announcement earlier this year, Raising Cane’s first Michigan restaurant has an opening date in East Lansing.
Back story: Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing in October
The restaurant will host a soft opening event on Oct. 17, when crew members can invite friends and family. Local community partners will also get a preview before the restaurant’s official opening. Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 and twenty customers have a chance to win “Free Cane’s for a Year,” with more information to be released soon.
The restaurant’s regular hours will be Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.
The restaurant is located at 301 E. Grand River Avenue.
Next:
- Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries to host 10th annual “Race to Restore” 5K
- $3M in grants to support mental health services in underserved Michigan areas
- Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.