Michigan's first Raising Cane's arriving in East Lansing has an open date

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced a fall opening date.
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's(Champion)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coming after an announcement earlier this year, Raising Cane’s first Michigan restaurant has an opening date in East Lansing.

The restaurant will host a soft opening event on Oct. 17, when crew members can invite friends and family. Local community partners will also get a preview before the restaurant’s official opening. Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 and twenty customers have a chance to win “Free Cane’s for a Year,” with more information to be released soon.

The restaurant’s regular hours will be Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

The restaurant is located at 301 E. Grand River Avenue.

