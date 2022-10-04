Meridian Twp. Police announce free Halloween Open House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Visitors can tour the Police Department and meet the Meridian Twp. Police officers at the Public Safety Building.

“We love hosting this event every year,” said Lieutenant Bart Crane. “It is a wonderful opportunity for the community members to meet our staff, tour the police building and just have a great time.”

Enjoy the following:

Visit with McGruff the Crime Dog

Children will receive a candy bag and glow stick for trick-or-treating

Sit in a patrol car

See officer’s tools and equipment

Enjoy apple cider, donuts, and candy

Children will have an opportunity to win prizes

Officers will conduct car seat inspections

The free event is on Oct. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and costumes are encouraged.

The Public Safety Building is located at 5151 Marsh Road.

