Meridian Twp. Police announce free Halloween Open House

Meridian Twp. Police to host its annual Halloween Open House with family-friendly activities offering spooky fun
Meridian Twp. PD/ Halloween Open House/ Twitter
Meridian Twp. PD/ Halloween Open House/ Twitter(WILX News 10)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Visitors can tour the Police Department and meet the Meridian Twp. Police officers at the Public Safety Building.

“We love hosting this event every year,” said Lieutenant Bart Crane. “It is a wonderful opportunity for the community members to meet our staff, tour the police building and just have a great time.”

Enjoy the following:

  • Visit with McGruff the Crime Dog
  • Children will receive a candy bag and glow stick for trick-or-treating
  • Sit in a patrol car
  • See officer’s tools and equipment
  • Enjoy apple cider, donuts, and candy
  • Children will have an opportunity to win prizes
  • Officers will conduct car seat inspections

The free event is on Oct. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and costumes are encouraged.

The Public Safety Building is located at 5151 Marsh Road.

