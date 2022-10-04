Lansing School District to receive $14.9M grant

Lansing School District
Lansing School District(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has been awarded nearly $15 million in federal grant funding from the United States Department of Education to support Magnet schools.

The Magnet funding will support programs at Forest View Elementary – Environmental Science Magnet, North Elementary – Environmental Science Magnet, Wexford Montessori Magnet, and the creation of a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Magnet High School at the Hill Center in Lansing.

“We are thrilled that the Department of Education is awarding us over $14 million to help create a four-year Career and Technical Education High School, as well as an Environmental Education Program that will run through Forest View and North,” said superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “In addition, we will receive support to strengthen our amazing K-8 Montessori program at Wexford.”

Several school district program representatives will join Superintendent Shuldiner at a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the grant. The press conference will take place at the Board of Education room of the Shirley M. Rodgers Administration Building at 11:30 a.m.

