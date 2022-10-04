One suspect dead following officer-involved shooting

Lansing Police say two officers were involved in the shooting
Buffalo Street between W Malcolm X St and William St.
Buffalo Street between W Malcolm X St and William St.(WILX News 10)
By Krystle Holleman and Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say an officer-involved shooting has shut down streets.

According to police, the shooting happened on Buffalo Street between W Malcolm X St and William St. According to Chief Ellery Sosebee, two Lansing Police officers were involved.

Chief Sosebee said police received a call around 10:48 p.m. on Monday for shots fired in the area of W Malcolm X St between Buffalo St and Everett Dr. Upon arrival, officers noticed several stolen vehicles.

A search warrant was executed at 5:15 a.m. When officers arrived with the search warrant, a male suspect inside in the residence started to threaten the officers with a weapon. Police attempted to deescalate the situation and the suspect led to shots being fired at police from inside.

As he was fleeing, he was shooting at officers. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. Officers then rendered aid until he was taken to a hospital where the suspect was pronounced dead.

Because the area is an active crime scene, police are asking people to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing with tactical teams working to secure the area and Michigan State Police has taken over the investigation.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

