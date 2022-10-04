Lansing offering students to enroll in trade programs at new Magnet school

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing is offering incoming ninth grade students the opportunity to apply for its new Magnet school.

The Lansing School District was awarded a $15 million Magnet schools grant. Part of the $15 million will be allocated for the new Magnet school in south Lansing.

Students will choose from one of four trade programs.

  • Construction
  • Computer science
  • Emergency Medical Services
  • Health and sciences

The money the high school is getting will help them establish a full-time career technical education high school.

Right now the district only offers it for juniors and seniors.

“What we tell are students is that every student needs a post high school credential and it may look different for all of us and for some of you it may be an apprenticeship, and for others it might be an associates degree or bachelors, but every single one of us in the room needs to pursue some sort of education or training after high school, said Director of Career & Technical Education Nicole Millsap.

The magnet high school will open at the start of the 2023-24 school year at the Hill Center.

The district expects to have around 400 students enrolled four years from now.

