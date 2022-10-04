Jackson fire crews launch car seat inspection program

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson Fire Department are launching a car seat inspection program in order to keep children safe.

According to city officials, the car seat safety checks will happen once-a-month through the rest of 2022 at Central Fire Station, located at 518 Jackson Street.

Officials said it’s the only certified car seat inspection program in Jackson County.

The inspections will be held Oct. 14, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 from 1-3 p.m.

More information can be found on the official City of Jackson website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.