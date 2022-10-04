Jackson fire crews launch car seat inspection program
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson Fire Department are launching a car seat inspection program in order to keep children safe.
According to city officials, the car seat safety checks will happen once-a-month through the rest of 2022 at Central Fire Station, located at 518 Jackson Street.
Officials said it’s the only certified car seat inspection program in Jackson County.
The inspections will be held Oct. 14, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 from 1-3 p.m.
More information can be found on the official City of Jackson website here.
Read next:
- Lansing man biked over 73,000 miles since being cancer free
- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will
- Volunteers from Michigan Humane Societies help animals displaced by Hurricane Ian
- Jackson-based Alro Steel acquires Access Metals
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.