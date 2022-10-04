Historic Wilson Center in St. Johns to be restored and renovated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City Commission unanimously voted to approve a purchase agreement for space on the first floor of the building from the Lansing-based development company. The City will own the gymnasium, auditorium, and office space for municipal and community use, and Dymaxion Development, LLC plans to develop housing units in the building while also restoring the structure’s exterior.

“We are excited to bring new life to a treasured community landmark,” says City Manager Dave Kudwa. “The Wilson Center has long held untapped potential to better serve residents, and our partnership with Dymaxion will allow the story of this building to continue long into the future.”

The Wilson Center property at 101 West Cass Street has been approved for rezoning to become part of the Central Business District, and the adjacent parking lot at 101 West McConnell Street has been rezoned as high-density residential and will also be developed by Dymaxion.

The Central Business District is home to many local small businesses along Clinton Avenue, and the two-block extension will allow for mixed-use and multi-family development within walking distance to downtown St. Johns.

Many area residents will remember the nearly 100-year-old building as Rodney B. Wilson High School, and later Junior High. Once students moved to the current St. Johns Middle School in 1998, the building has been home to a mix of office spaces, childcare, and alternative education classrooms.

