Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found horse

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a horse that was found Tuesday.

According to authorities, the horse was found near the intersection of Jonesville and Thompson roads.

A photo of the horse can be seen above.

Anyone who owns the horse, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.