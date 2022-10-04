Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found horse

A horse was found in Hillsdale County on Oct. 4, 2022.
A horse was found in Hillsdale County on Oct. 4, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a horse that was found Tuesday.

According to authorities, the horse was found near the intersection of Jonesville and Thompson roads.

A photo of the horse can be seen above.

Anyone who owns the horse, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone with Michigan State Police moves toward a residence where an officer-involved shooting...
1 killed in Lansing police shooting
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
Lansing community members take action against guns
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Surveillance cameras captured an altercation between a teen and an off-duty police officer on...
Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges

Latest News

Chief Ellery Sosebee discusses Tuesday's police shooting
Chief Ellery Sosebee discusses Tuesday's police shooting
Another Pleasant Day on Wednesday
A drone with Michigan State Police moves toward a residence where an officer-involved shooting...
1 killed in Lansing police shooting
National Golf Lover's Day
NATIONAL GOLF LOVERS DAY