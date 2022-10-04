Gumballs for good: MSU Student raising fund to help charities nationwide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For one Michigan State student, a passion project she started in high school turned into a massive fundraising effort.

She’s helping charities across the country one gumball at a time.

Grace Griffin knows about perseverance - she learned that from her dad.

“I grew up watching my dad who is a cancer survivor volunteer at St. Joseph Mercy, which is our local hospital,” Griffin said, “and it just inspired me to want to do my part.”

So, The Grace Giving Foundation was born.

At first, it was a small fundraiser to help cancer patients and their families pay for living expenses.

“For the first three months, all we got was no,” said Griffin. “You just need one person to say yes. Our very first person was our Leo’s Brighton Coney Island, I went in there and he was like, ‘sure why not?’ I originally started off with a small what two feet tall three-headed gumball machines. So candy machines. And from there it just took off.”

Now, the foundation has 20 of the world’s largest gumball machines, each standing at over seven feet tall.

There’s one in Lansing at Jackson Field, the home of the Lansing Lugnuts.

“We have one of the Renaissance Center, GM Headquarters,” Griffin said. “We have one of the Detroit Airport in the Delta section, that one’s probably our most popular for sure. We just placed one at the [Duke] Blue Devils’ arena.”

After being able to get the foundation established, it was easy to reach out to a Fortune 500 company like Jackson National for support.

“We had never heard of a gumball fundraising endeavor said Danielle Robinson, Jackson National’s Assistant Vice President for Corporate Philanthropy, “but the world’s largest gumball machine and helping good causes? How could you say no?

Grace’s dream is far from over; she and her father are working on getting gumball machines into Crypto.com arena, formerly Staples Center in Los Angeles, as well as Madison Square Garden.

“We are looking to get as many out there as people will let us and we’re not gonna stop trying,” said Griffin. “If I helped one person, I’ll be happy. I’ll be thrilled and I can die peacefully.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.