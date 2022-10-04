Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries to host 10th annual “Race to Restore” 5K

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Runners and walkers can challenge themselves to scenic and rolling hills of the city-owned historic Mt. Hope Cemetery.

On Oct. 15 The Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries is hosting their Tenth Annual 5K “Race to Restore.”

Funds raised by “Race to Restore” go towards restoring downed monuments in Mt. Hope Cemetery, their events, and the volunteer-staffed Cemetery Courtesy Office. Proceeds so far have enabled the group to restore over 115 monuments. The city no longer has the financial resources to do this so has partnered with the Friends to permit them to tackle this obligation.

You can donate to support their efforts and get a free race entry! Donors of $50 receive one free race entry; donors of $25 receive a $10 discount on their entry fee.

Packet Pickup is October 14th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Cemetery Courtesy Office across the street from Mt. Hope Cemetery. Packets can also be picked up on Race Day beginning at 8:30 a.m. Late registrations on race day must pay with cash or checks.

Mt. Hope Cemetery is located at 1800 E. Mt. Hope Ave., between Pennsylvania Ave. and Aurelius Rd. It is the cemetery with a large white arch over the entrance.

They are on Facebook and online.

