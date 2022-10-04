First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will likely be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. You will notice today a little more in the way of cloud cover. The thin clouds passing over the area will not block the sun out all that much. Tonight under partly cloudy skies low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

The much anticipated cold front will be moving slowly south across the state on Thursday. The front will bring the chance of a few rain showers mainly Thursday afternoon. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Thursday afternoon, too. Thursday we should be able to pull off one more day with high temperatures near 70º. Temperatures drop back to near 40º Thursday night.

Friday colder air will settle into the area. Temperatures will not move much Friday with highs expected to be in the upper 40s to near 50º. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun on Friday. The weekend is promising some sunshine both days. Saturday will be a chilly day with high temperatures in the mid 50s. High temperatures should return to the mid 60s Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 5, 2022

Average High: 66º Average Low 45º

Lansing Record High: 87° 1900

Lansing Record Low: 24° 2003

Jackson Record High: 88º 1900

Jackson Record Low: 24º 1965

