EMU grad from Saginaw gets a place on John Legend’s ‘The Voice’ team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 28-year-old, Eastern Michigan University (EMU) graduate and Saginaw native SOLsong hit the mark with a falsetto out of this world during a blind audition performing “Turning Tables” by Adele. Landing him a place on John Legend’s team on “The Voice.”

Legend was the only coach who turned his chair for the EMU graduate.

“Every once in a while, “The Voice” gods gift me with this opportunity that no one else can steal from me and I am so happy SOLsong is on Team Legend,” John Legend said after landing the singer on his team.

SOLsong studied classical music at EMU and is also fluent in Spanish. He spent a year in Spain where he learned how to perform flamenco music. Legend added, “I love his spirit. I love his voice. No one sounds like him on my team.”

Two other Michiganders have moved past the Blind Auditions this season on season 22 of “The Voice.” The audition for 25-year-old Sadie Bass aired a couple of weeks ago. She is from Bath, Michigan near Lansing and currently lives in Nashville, TN. She landed on Gwen Stefani’s team.

Also airing that same night was the audition for 15-year-old Brayden Lape. He’s from Grass Lake, which is between Jackson and Ann Arbor. Coach Blake Shelton was the only one of the four to turn a chair for him so he is now on Shelton’s team moving forward in the competition.

