Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 12,880 new cases, 143 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Michigan has gone down Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,880 new cases of COVID and 143 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,840 per cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,849,047 cases and 38,767 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,047 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 986 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 14.16%, a decrease from the 15.08% the week prior.

The next update will be Oct. 11.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,078 203 294 Eaton County 26,574 407 229.4 Ingham County 63,84 787 184.3 Jackson County 39,872 565 146.4 Shiawassee County 16,567 219 138

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.