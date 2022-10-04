Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 12,880 new cases, 143 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,849,047 cases and 38,767 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Michigan has gone down Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,880 new cases of COVID and 143 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,840 per cases per day.

As of Tuesday, 1,047 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 986 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 14.16%, a decrease from the 15.08% the week prior.

The next update will be Oct. 11.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,078203294
Eaton County26,574407229.4
Ingham County63,84787184.3
Jackson County39,872565146.4
Shiawassee County16,567219138

