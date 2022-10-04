Controversial New Law in Oklahoma

Mavericks take down Oklahoma Baptist 3-0.
Mavericks take down Oklahoma Baptist 3-0.(KEYC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma has a new law that bans public elementary, middle school, high school and college athletes from competing on the sports teams of their gender identity if it is different from their sex assigned at birth. More than a dozen other states have similar laws. Oklahoma is believed to be the only one known to require a “biological sex affidavit” for participation. Those in favor of the law and the affidavit say it protects girls from an unfair playing field. Critics say the bill is intrusive and it is unclear how the information will be used.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone with Michigan State Police moves toward a residence where an officer-involved shooting...
1 killed in Lansing police shooting
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
Lansing community members take action against guns
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Surveillance cameras captured an altercation between a teen and an off-duty police officer on...
Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
NFL Still Struggling With Concussion Issues
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Woods Involved in Ryder Cup?
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett drops back to...
Pickett To Start At Quarterback For Steelers
Who Gets 2030 World Cup?