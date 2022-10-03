Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says

Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get them,” the Warren County prosecutor explained.(Warren County Prosecutor's Office)
By Jared Goffinet, Ken Brown and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A woman in Ohio is facing felony charges after she used her pit bull to attack a 6-year-old girl, court documents say.

The charges against Cassie Thierauf, 38, stem from the dog attack that happened on Aug. 25 at a duplex in Lebanon, according to court documents from Warren County.

Thierauf lives on one side of the duplex, while the 6-year-old and her family live on the other side, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell explained.

Thierauf and another person were in the backyard of the duplex, reportedly taking drugs, Fornshell said. That’s when the 6-year-old girl’s mother started filming Thierauf’s alleged drug use.

An argument ensued, and eventually, the child’s mom went inside to call the police, Fornshell said.

While the argument was happening, the 6-year-old, her sister, and a neighbor were playing in the front yard of the duplex. The prosecutor said Thierauf then opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get them.”

The dog attacked the 6-year-old, biting her head and body, Fornshell told WXIX.

The child was left with severe injuries to her mouth and needed multiple surgeries, according to the prosecutor.

Thierauf is being held on a $25,000 bond, court records show.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
Lansing community members take action against guns
Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in...
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits
Candidate Statements: (R) Attorney General Matthew DePerno
DECISION 2022: Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno
DECISION 2022: Attorney General Dana Nessel
FILE - A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation...
US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters