Wolverine Watchmen trial begins for kidnapping plot roles

3 men accused of helping in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer trial begins
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The trial for three Jackson men accused in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will begin today.

Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged in Jackson County, Michigan, with three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. They’re accused of forming an alliance with Adam Fox and others through their paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.

Jackson County is where gun drills and other training with Fox occurred.

Back story: EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot

According to the state, the men had a relationship with Fox, but defense attorneys say they broke ties with the now convicted leader before the kidnapping plot escalated.

Unlike the federal cases covered earlier this year, these men are being tried by the state.

