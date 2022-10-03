Traffic alert: Stretch of Frederick Street in Owosso closed due to sewer repair

Residents are asked to avoid the area.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Frederick Street in Owosso will be closed to repair a sanitary sewer line.

According to city officials, the closure will be between Kenwood Drive and George Street. It is expected to reopen Tuesday afternoon.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

