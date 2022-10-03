Traffic alert: Stretch of Frederick Street in Owosso closed due to sewer repair
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Frederick Street in Owosso will be closed to repair a sanitary sewer line.
More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map
According to city officials, the closure will be between Kenwood Drive and George Street. It is expected to reopen Tuesday afternoon.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
Read next:
- Jackson-based Alro Steel acquires Access Metals
- Mackinac Bridge to stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31
- Lansing airport receives a $3.6M grant from the Economic Development Administration
- Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.