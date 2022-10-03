Trader Joe’s brings back in-store samples

Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers,...
Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the practice due to safety concerns.(Sikander Iqbal / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In-store samples are back at some Trader Joe’s.

The grocery store giant is offering single-serve treats and snacks to customers, many of whom posted videos and photos of their granola and Halloween cookies over the weekend.

Hot coffee, however, remains on the burner and will not be handed out until further notice.

Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the practice due to safety concerns.

Other companies, including Costco and Sam’s Club, have already brought the samples back.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man
Lansing community members take action against guns
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

Tudor Dixon's statement for the primary election.
Candidate Statements: (R) Tudor Dixon
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
LIVE: Biden visits Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona damage
A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a T-80 tank that they claimed had been captured from the Russian...
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
Hardy accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the Academy of Country Music Honors award...
Tour bus crash injures musician Hardy, 3 others
After another loss, Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker faced a third week...
Mel Tucker speaks to media following third-straight loss