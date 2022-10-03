Three people arrested at Frandor Shopping Center for gun charges

(Lansing Police Department)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are in jail after running through the Frandor Shopping Center with guns over the weekend.

People called the police for shots being fired in the Frandor area Saturday night. When police arrived they found three suspects running behind businesses on Clipper Street.

All three suspects had handguns and were caught.

Lansing Police Department suspect hand guns 1(Lansing Police Department)

According to Lansing Police Department, “The suspects were arrested on multiple felonies including CCW, Felonious Assault with a Firearm, Possessing a Stolen Gun, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. 3 firearms were recovered. No injuries were reported.”

