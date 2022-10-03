Spartans Big Underdog to Buckeyes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ohio State is a 25 point favorite to defeat Michigan State this Saturday in Big Ten football, depending on which betting house is used. The Buckeyes, 5-0, are playing their first road game. Kick off is set for 4pm. Michigan State is 2-3 and has lost six straight to the Buckeyes. MSU has not beaten Ohio State since 2015 and the Buckeyes romped in Columbus a year ago, 56-7.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.