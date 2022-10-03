Spartan Comeback Falls Short in USNTDP Exhibition

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State scored a pair of goals to pull within one in the third period, but could not find the equalizer in the Spartans’ 4-3 exhibition loss to the US National Team Development Program.

The Spartans trailed 1-0 after the first period, but tied it up midway through the second on a goal from freshman Karsen Dorwart. The assists went to his fellow freshman – longtime linemate Daniel Russell and Tiernan Shoudy.

After Dorwart’s equalizer, the US team scored three times in a 4:20 span to turn a tie game into a 4-1 lead. Will Smith, Oliver Moore, and Gabe Perrault each scored for Team USA, scoring three times on 12 shots in the period. Team USA had a 23-18 edge in shots on goal heading into the third period.

The Spartans put their game together in the third – it was their best period of the night, outshooting their guests 18-4 and scoring twice in the first 5:44 of the frame. Shoudy got a goal of his own after his assist on Dorwarts in the second period, putting back a rebound to the left of the cage off a nice pass from Justin Jallen; Nicolas Müller also had an assist on the play.

Three minutes later, the Spartans broke through on the power play. Minutes after Jeremy Davidson’s one-timer from the right circle just missed the goalcage, he took a cross-slot pass from Erik Middendorf and brought Michigan State within a goal.

U18 goaltender Trey Augustine finished with 34 saves in his debut this season against collegiate competition, Dylan St. Cyr had 19 saves in the first 40 minutes, while Pierce Charleson turned aside each of the four shots he faced in the third period.

Michigan State officially opens the season on Friday when it hosts Bowling Green in the first half of a home-and-home series. The return game is Saturday at the BGSU Ice Arena.

