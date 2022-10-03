October proclaimed as Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The month of October was proclaimed as “Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Jackson County Health Department made the announcement on Monday. According to the department, infant sleep deaths remain a leading cause of baby deaths in the United States. A baby dies every 3 days in Michigan due to unsafe sleeping environments and since 2016, Jackson County alone has had 15 babies die due to unsafe sleep.

Officials said these deaths are typically preventable and that there are ways to develop a safer sleep environment for your kids.

• “Place baby alone, on their back, in a crib, bassinet, or Pack’n’Play for every sleep time.

• Use a firm mattress with a tightly fitted sheet.

• Keep baby’s sleep space clutter free – no pillows, blankets, bumper pads, or toys.

• Keep the baby’s sleep space where you can see and hear them. Share your room, not your bed.

• Avoid covering the baby’s head or overheating. Instead of a blanket, consider using a sleep sack, wearable blanket, or footed sleeper to keep the baby warm. Weighted blankets/sleepers/swaddles should not be used.

• Breastfeed, if able. • Stop swaddling the baby when they exhibit signs of attempting to roll (typically occurs around 3-4 months, but may occur earlier).

• Remind everyone who cares for your baby how to keep the baby safe while sleeping.”

For people struggling to provide a safe sleeping environment for their kid(s) who are less than 1 year old, you can contact the Jackson County Health Department at (517) 768-1672.

