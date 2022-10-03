News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Grand Ledge senior runs nearly 400 yards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

How about Grand Ledge senior running back Shawn Foster? He ran for 396 yards on 27 carries, seven touchdowns in his team’s 56-49 win Friday night at home over DeWitt.

The seven touchdowns is tied for third for the most touchdowns ever scored in one game in Michigan high school football history. He scored the winner on a 75 yard run with 51 seconds remaining in the game:

