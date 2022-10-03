MSU vs. Wisconsin Game Time Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Homecoming football game against Wisconsin will kick off at 4pm. The announcement came Monday for the game to be played October 8th. At noon that day, Michigan hosts Penn State. The Spartans host Ohio State at 4pm this Saturday while the Badgers, 2-3, play at Northwestern this Saturday under new interim coach Jim Leonard.

