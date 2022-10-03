MSU vs. Wisconsin Game Time Set

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Homecoming football game against Wisconsin will kick off at 4pm. The announcement came Monday for the game to be played October 8th. At noon that day, Michigan hosts Penn State. The Spartans host Ohio State at 4pm this Saturday while the Badgers, 2-3, play at Northwestern this Saturday under new interim coach Jim Leonard.

