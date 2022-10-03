Mackinac Bridge to stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31. The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) stopped accepting bridge tokens in the toll lanes as of Sept. 10, 2019, due to dwindling demand.

More: Mackinac Bridge tokens only usable through Sept. 10

Until Dec. 31, customers can redeem bridge tokens at the MBA office at the north end of Mackinac Bridge.

Commemorative token sets such as Prentiss Brown and David Steinman, as well as other designs in honor of the Mackinac ferries will still be available for purchase as keepsakes HERE.

Mackinac Bridge Authority News Release - Turn in your tokens: Mackinac Bridge Authority to cease token redemption Dec. 31 https://t.co/ADeiZQnzqe — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) October 3, 2022

