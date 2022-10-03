Now Desk: Plenty of sunshine to start the week and the clean-up from Ian

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for the first full week of October. The temps may be dropping, but the sunshine is sticking around.

Then Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with the latest in the clean-up efforts following Hurricane Ian, President Biden is set to tour Fiona-damaged Puerto Rico, and the US Supreme Court returns to the bench today.

Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 3, 2022

Average High: 66º Average Low 45º

Lansing Record High: 90° 1898

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1974

Jackson Record High: 89º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 26º 1974

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.