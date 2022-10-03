Now Desk: Plenty of sunshine to start the week and the clean-up from Ian
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for the first full week of October. The temps may be dropping, but the sunshine is sticking around.
Then Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with the latest in the clean-up efforts following Hurricane Ian, President Biden is set to tour Fiona-damaged Puerto Rico, and the US Supreme Court returns to the bench today.
Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
More:
- Plenty of sunshine today
- In Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
- Wolverine Watchmen trial begins for kidnapping plot roles
- Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 3, 2022
- Average High: 66º Average Low 45º
- Lansing Record High: 90° 1898
- Lansing Record Low: 22° 1974
- Jackson Record High: 89º 1953
- Jackson Record Low: 26º 1974
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.