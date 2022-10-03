Now Desk: Plenty of sunshine to start the week and the clean-up from Ian

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for the first full week of October.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for the first full week of October. The temps may be dropping, but the sunshine is sticking around.

Then Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with the latest in the clean-up efforts following Hurricane Ian, President Biden is set to tour Fiona-damaged Puerto Rico, and the US Supreme Court returns to the bench today.

Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 3, 2022

  • Average High: 66º Average Low 45º
  • Lansing Record High: 90° 1898
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1974
  • Jackson Record High: 89º 1953
  • Jackson Record Low: 26º 1974

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
Lansing community members take action against guns
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

pic of Jackson County Courthouse (Source: KAIT-TV)
Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures
Plenty Of Sunshine This Afternoon
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for the first full week of...
Plenty of sunshine to start the week and the clean-up from Ian
Jackson Fire Department car seat safety check
Jackson firefighters launch a free car seat program to keep kids safe