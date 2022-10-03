Mel Tucker speaks to media following third-straight loss

Michigan State also had problems with special teams
By Krystle Holleman and Joey Ellis
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After another loss, Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker faced a third week of answering tough questions.

MSU traveled to College Park only to lose to Maryland 13-27, marking the third straight loss for the Spartans’ who fall to 2-3 on the season and winless in the Big Ten.

Next up for the Spartans: a home game against third-ranked Ohio State. Tucker has yet to win against Ohio State as head coach of the Spartans. Last season, the Buckeyes won 56-7 and in 2020 they beat the Spartans 52-12.

Kickoff against Ohio State is at 4 p.m.

