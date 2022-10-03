Lansing police seek missing 17-year-old boy

Josyah Espinosa
Josyah Espinosa(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Police describe Josyah Espinosa as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 156 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Josyah Espinosa or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing In Michigan

