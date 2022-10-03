Lansing man biked over 73,000 miles since being cancer free
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who battled cancer is now taking his message on the road. The Lansing man biked more than 73,000 miles, that’s about three times around the world.
Gar Watson is a cancer survivor and bicyclist. He started biking because of his cancer treatments.
“I actually had been a couch potato for around for five years before I got this cancer, so that ended up being a wake up call and I started riding to my treatments,” said Watson.
He rode his bike from his house to his treatments in Lansing, a 14-mile ride roundtrip.
“My crazy riding started during my radiation treatments, which lasted three weeks.”
Watson was being treated for stage four Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“I was tired,” Watson said. “I had weekly blood draws through all of this, but then all the other doctor’s appointments, I was tired of the roundtrip.”
The cancer was nearly gone at the time of his radiation.
“I’ve been very fortunate, very lucky, for the battle I know a lot of people go through in cancer, I got off easy.”
But, he needed to do something to keep himself busy, so he started biking at 49 years old.
“Cycling was a knee-jerk reaction to cancer,” Watson said. “When I started out, I was just doing trail rides on the river trail by myself.”
Watson would go on to ride 1,000 miles each month for the rest of 2014, and a total of roughly 7,000 miles that year.
“I logged all that stuff for every ride I did, so that’s how, that’s why I know I for the first four years I was averaging 1,000 miles a month.”
Eight years after being declared cancer free and 73,000 miles later, Gar Watson is still hitting milestones.
“So I have since 2014, since May or June since whenever I started riding, a little over 73,000 miles.”
Watson said he did not have a primary care physician for a few years before noticing the back pain, which ended up being a tumor. He still regularly sees a doctor to make sure he is cancer free.
Read next:
- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will
- Volunteers from Michigan Humane Societies help animals displaced by Hurricane Ian
- Jackson-based Alro Steel acquires Access Metals
- Mackinac Bridge to stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.