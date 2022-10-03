Lansing airport receives a $3.6M grant from the Economic Development Administration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced that the Capital Region Airport Authority (CRAA) has been awarded a $3.6 million grant for the Capital International Airport (LAN) site readiness development project for water, sewer, and utility infrastructure upgrades to spur economic growth at LAN.

“This grant will allow us to move forward with the site readiness project at LAN, giving us the ability to diversify our revenues and create opportunities for development efforts for businesses that need warehouse space and facilities with quick access to the airfield for distribution of product, cargo logistics and other business operations,” said Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the CRAA. “This grant could not have been possible without the support of our federal partners, Sen. Peters, Sen. Stabenow and Rep. Slotkin, and we want to thank them for their continued support.”

The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.

The project is expected to create at least 250 jobs, retain 10 jobs, and generate an estimated $100 million in private investment according to Fly Lansing’s press release.

“Michigan airports play a vital role in keeping travelers, communities and businesses connected to important markets and destinations,” said Sen. Gary Peters. “I’m pleased to welcome this investment in the Capital Region International Airport to upgrade critical infrastructure and drive economic growth.”

The site readiness development project will create build-ready sites on a 47-acre parcel of undeveloped land at LAN, near the existing Port Lansing Global Logistics Warehouse, and will include the installation of sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer. It will also include an extension of three-phase electrical infrastructure and create a regional stormwater detention area. Project design is expected to start in October 2022, with construction expected to begin in the spring of 2024.

