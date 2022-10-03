Jackson firefighters launch a free car seat program to keep kids safe

Jackson Fire Department launches the Car Seat Inspection Program that will have crews checking car seats for the rest of 2022.
Jackson Fire Department car seat safety check
Jackson Fire Department car seat safety check(City of Jackson)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Setting up a car seat can be more challenging than people realize. You can run into issues with loose installation, incorrect shoulder strap positioning, loose harnesses, improperly routed seat belts, and not using the top tether can all lead to injury with children in a car.

Jackson Fire Department has launched the Car Seat Inspection Program, which will have crews checking car seats once a month for the rest of 2022.

“A lot of parents may be surprised to learn that their child’s car seat is not installed properly or could be dangerous in a crash,” Firefighter Matt Jabkiewicz said. “This is a simple thing we can do to make sure children are safe as they can be while on the road.”

The inspections are free and no prior sign-up is needed. Jackson families are welcome to visit the Central Fire Station, 518 North Jackson St., for the checks during the following days and times:

  • Friday, Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 8, 1-3 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 13, 1-3 p.m.

Contact the Jackson Fire Department Central Fire Station with questions about this program by calling 517-788-4150.

