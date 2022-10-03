Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking.

According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.

Authorities said the teen has been identified and interview by the Sheriff’s Office and the department believes the woman is not in danger and is in Jackson of her own free will.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it takes human trafficking allegations seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-474-0592.

