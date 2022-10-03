Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures

Public services will not be available starting Oct. 4.
pic of Jackson County Courthouse (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Jackson County Courthouse announced planned closures in preparation for the court’s transition to an updated file management system. Public services will not be available on Oct. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m.

Many services and case information may be found on the 12th District Court website and the County Clerk website.

Emergency matters related to the County Clerk and 4th Circuit Court Services ONLY that cannot be handled online can be addressed by calling (517) 539-2191 and leaving a message for a return call.

Probate Court information may be found on the Probate court website.

Matters pertaining to Probate Court that cannot be handled online may be addressed by calling 517- 788-4290.

