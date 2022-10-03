Jackson-based Alro Steel aquires Access Metals

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Alro Steel has acquired Access Metals which will allow it to expand its services in the United States.

On Friday, Alro Steel was able to acquire the Maryland-based service center Access Metals, which specializes in small orders with quick and competitive service to customers in manufacturing, machining, and fabricating.

This decision will allow Alro to grow its customer base throughout the eastern United States and improve service for cut-to-size metals.

Yolanda Drenner is the founder of Access Metals and she said the transfer will create superior services.

“I’m pleased to announce that, effective September 30, 2022, ownership of Access Metals will transfer to Alro Steel,” said Drenner. “It’s a well-established, family-owned business, founded in 1948. Alro shares my philosophy to exceed customer expectations through superior service and teamwork.”

Randy Glick is the CEO of Alro Steel.

“We are excited to welcome Access Metals to the Alro family,” said Glick. “Access Metals has a reputation for superior customer service with a strong base of manufacturing customers in Maryland.”

