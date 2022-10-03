Have the Broncos Lost Their Star Running Back?

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the medical results tells The Associated Press that Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is done for the season after tearing his right ACL on Sunday at Las Vegas. Williams got hurt on the first play of the third quarter when he was tackled for a loss on a handoff from Russell Wilson. Williams stayed down and then didn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field. He went for an MRI on Monday after returning to Denver. The loss is a huge blow for the Broncos, who have troubles with their backup running backs, including fumble-prone Melvin Gordon.

