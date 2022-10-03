Haslett (4-2) travels to Williamston (5-1) for Game of the Week

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets are the home team in this week’s Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week.

It’s the second Game of the Week for Haslett, and the first for the Hornets.

Both teams have a loss to the undefeated Mason Bulldogs, and the Vikings’ second loss comes to Dewitt.

Hornets QB Alex Petersburg and Haslett RB Nakai Amachree have done wonders for their team, and it’s likely they’ll shine again in this exciting matchup on Friday, October 7th.

