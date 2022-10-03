Haslett (4-2) travels to Williamston (5-1) for Game of the Week

Hornets QB Alex Petersburg and Haslett RB Nakai Amachree have done wonders for their team
Haslett and WIlliamston will battle in this week's News 10 Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week
Haslett and WIlliamston will battle in this week's News 10 Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets are the home team in this week’s Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week.

It’s the second Game of the Week for Haslett, and the first for the Hornets.

Both teams have a loss to the undefeated Mason Bulldogs, and the Vikings’ second loss comes to Dewitt.

Hornets QB Alex Petersburg and Haslett RB Nakai Amachree have done wonders for their team, and it’s likely they’ll shine again in this exciting matchup on Friday, October 7th.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
Man charged in Lansing homicide
Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 30, 2022 crash in Ingham Township.
Dansville man killed after crashing into tree in Ingham Township

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartan Comeback Falls Short in USNTDP Exhibition
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans Celebrate Alumni Day Shutting Out Badgers, 1-0
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sideline during the second half of an...
Campbell tries to shield defense after 48-45 loss to Seattle
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs with the ball as Maryland defensive back...
Maryland solid defensively in 27-13 win over Michigan State