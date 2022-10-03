Former DeWitt police officer will be in court today facing felony charges

Former DeWitt police office Chad Vorce facing felony charges in an altercation with teen
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former DeWitt police officer will be in court today facing felony charges

In Clinton County court today, former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce will be making an appearance in connection with an off-duty incident that happened last year. Vorce is accused of pulling a gun on an unarmed Black newspaper delivery driver at a gas station and threatened to shoot him while off-duty.

Right now, Vorce is facing several felony charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and misconduct.

