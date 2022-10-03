Former DeWitt police officer will be in court today facing felony charges
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
In Clinton County court today, former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce will be making an appearance in connection with an off-duty incident that happened last year. Vorce is accused of pulling a gun on an unarmed Black newspaper delivery driver at a gas station and threatened to shoot him while off-duty.
Right now, Vorce is facing several felony charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and misconduct.
