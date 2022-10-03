LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former DeWitt police officer will be in court today facing felony charges

In Clinton County court today, former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce will be making an appearance in connection with an off-duty incident that happened last year. Vorce is accused of pulling a gun on an unarmed Black newspaper delivery driver at a gas station and threatened to shoot him while off-duty.

Right now, Vorce is facing several felony charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and misconduct.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.