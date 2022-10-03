First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large area of high pressure remains locked in the Great Lakes region and will deliver more sunshine today. We do start today with chilly temperatures and some fog, but once the fog lifts ample sunshine and a shift in the winds will warm us to near 70º. We start this evening off with clear skies. Overnight a few clouds drift in from the west. It will not be as cold across the area tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer than today with highs in the mid 70s. Most of Wednesday plan on partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night the clouds thicken over lower Michigan ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers Thursday. We will spend most of Thursday on the warm side of the cold front with high temperatures near 70º.

Once the cold front moves through the area late Thursday you will notice the temperature change Friday. High temperatures may not hit 50º Friday. We see a mix of clouds and sun Friday with just a small chance of a stray shower or two popping up. Temperatures drop back to the low 30s Friday night. Saturday promises some sunshine, but it will be a chilly day with highs temperatures in the low 50s.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 4, 2022

Average High: 66º Average Low 45º

Lansing Record High: 86° 1900

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1867

Jackson Record High: 90º 1951

Jackson Record Low: 28º 1996

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.