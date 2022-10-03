DECISION 2022: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is running for re-election.

44-year-old Jocelyn Benson is the Democratic nominee. She was elected in 2018 as the 43rd SOS and the first democrat to hold the position of Secretary of State since 1995. Benson received her JD from Harvard Law School where she was a general editor of the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review. Benson was appointed dean of Wayne State Law School in December 2012 and created the Military Spouses of Michigan.

From 2016 to 2018, Benson served as CEO of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE). In 2015, she became one of the youngest women in history to be inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

If you would like to hear more about Jocelyn Benson’s plans if she is re-elected, please watch the video above.

