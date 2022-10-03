DECISION 2022: Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP nominee Kristina Karam is running for Secretary of State.

37-year-old Kristina Karama is the Republican nominee for Secretary of State. She originally had a career as a community college professor.

The Oak Park native has a degree from Oakland University in communication and media studies.

Karamo was endorsed by former President Donald Trump during the 2022 primary election. She is running against the current Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is on her first term.

If you want to learn more about Kristina Karamo’s campaign, you can click the video above.

